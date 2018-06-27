PETS & ANIMALS

'Fugitive' flamingo spotted in Texas after escaping from Kansas zoo

A notorious African flamingo, who escaped from a zoo in Kansas in 2005, was spotted on a Texas coast bend Monday afternoon.

The flamingo was enjoying a sunny day near Lavaca Bay in south Texas, when Texas Parks and Wildlife snapped a picture of No. 492 and posted it on Twitter.

The sneaky flamingo has made its break from the Kansas zoo after keepers failed to clip its wings.

No. 492 has reportedly been spotted in several states since his escape.
