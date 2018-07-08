PETS & ANIMALS

Jet Blue flight crew helps dog having trouble breathing

A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WORCESTER, Mass. --
A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane.

Michele and Steven Burt were on a Jet Blue flight Thursday from Florida to Massachusetts when they noticed something wrong with their French bulldog Darcy.

Panting heavily, Darcy's tongue and gums were blue.

That's when two flight attendants provided an oxygen tank to help the dog breathe.

Darcy quickly perked up and her owners have said she's made a full recovery.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogairplanejetblueflight emergencyanimals in perilanimalMassachusetts
