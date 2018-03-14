PETS & ANIMALS

K-9s for Cops public art campaign kicks off

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Courtesy Bridget Schuda/the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation launched this initiative to honor Chicago police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Since the Chicago Police Department's founding, 581 officers have been killed.

The Chicago Police Department currently has 65 K-9 officers who, with their human partners, help locate missing persons, locate suspects, detect narcotics or explosives and more.

In years past the statues have been horses and German Shepherds. This year's statues will be Labradors.

The dogs will stand guard outside sponsors' places of business and along the Magnificent Mile from Aug. 13-Sept. 30.
