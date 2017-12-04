PETS & ANIMALS

Man accused of biting out dog's eye

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island --
A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of torturing his 3-year-old dog.

The Nassau County SPCA says the shih tzu, named Chloe, was brought to an animal hospital with a serious eye injury around 9 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The veterinarian determined that Chloe's right eye was bitten out and immediately contacted authorities.

Nassau County SPCA detectives conducted an investigation. Aaron Kluger, 20, of Port Washington, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with the crime.

Aaron is due in First District Court in Hempstead on Dec. 27.

Chloe received surgery to reattach her right eye. At this time, with proper care and treatment, the veterinarian is hopeful her eye will be saved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusepetdogu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
It's official: Science says dogs are smarter than cats
Portage police dog missing from handler's Hobart home found safe
Bone treats could be deadly for dogs, FDA says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chicago Tribune crime reporter carjacked in Bridgeport
Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in pond
Young mother dies days after contracting flu
$1M bond for man charged in death of girlfriend's daughter, 3
18-year-old Calif. man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Florida coach found with missing teen in New York charged
3 juveniles arrested in homeless man's beating death
Pedestrian struck by Metra Rock Island District train in Bronzeville
Show More
Driver dives in front of bus to save toddler
1st baby from uterus transplant in US born in Dallas
Todd Stroger not running for Cook County board president
3 dead, 19 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos