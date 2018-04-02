PETS & ANIMALS

More than 30 cats, kittens rescued from fire in need of foster homes

More than 30 cats were left homeless after their owner was hospitalized and could no longer provide for them. (WLS)


PAWS Chicago is seeking foster homes for more than two dozen cats and kittens that were rescued from a house fire.

More than 30 cats were left homeless after their owner was hospitalized and could no longer provide for them, PAWS said. The cats suffered smoke inhalation and some developed symptoms of secondary pneumonia.

After responding to a plea for help from Chicago Animal Care and Control, PAWS has already taken in 18 cats. The shelter's medical team is treating some of the cats with oxygen therapy, fluids and antibiotics.

PAWS is currently looking for foster homes where the cats can be cared for until they recover fully. Anyone interested in helping foster a cat can email foster@pawschicago.org or fill out a foster survey to find out how they can help.
