  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 8, Top 5 Unique Tornadoes in the US
PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo exhibit features largest public collection of arachnids in North America

EMBED </>More Videos

Spiders are invading Brookfield Zoo, but it's a good thing. (WLS)

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Spiders are invading Brookfield Zoo, but it's a good thing.

The zoo's new exhibit, Amazing Arachnids, is scheduled to open Saturday. With 100 live arachnids on display, zoo officials said it's the largest public collection of the species in North America.

The hands-on experience allows guests to learn about the conservation and mythology of arachnids and get a better understanding of the animals, which can seem scary to some.

Brookfield Zoo's Andre Copeland joined ABC7 News at 11 on Tuesday to share a creepy-crawly preview of what zoo-goers will find at Amazing Arachnids.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoospiderBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bird of prey kills beloved Chihuahua named Bruno
Monkey from Chicago flight gets loose in San Antonio Airport
Cougar attack kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd
Lincoln Park Zoo celebrating 150th anniversary with special exhibit
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parent's home after they sued him
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake
Brandi Chastain plaque flap hearkens back to Cristiano Ronaldo statue
Wedding-night crash kills 2 officers, including groom
Show More
Bird of prey kills beloved Chihuahua named Bruno
Convicted sex trafficker says women acted willingly
Macy's looks to hire 1,000 new Chicago area workers
McDonald's workers file sex harassment claims
Innocent couple with baby swept up in bizarre CA chase, 2 arrested
More News