Spiders are invading Brookfield Zoo, but it's a good thing.The zoo's new exhibit, Amazing Arachnids, is scheduled to open Saturday. With 100 live arachnids on display, zoo officials said it's the largest public collection of the species in North America.The hands-on experience allows guests to learn about the conservation and mythology of arachnids and get a better understanding of the animals, which can seem scary to some.Brookfield Zoo's Andre Copeland joined ABC7 News at 11 on Tuesday to share a creepy-crawly preview of what zoo-goers will find at Amazing Arachnids.