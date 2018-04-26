PETS & ANIMALS

Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for his forever home

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlie has a new leash on life - now he just needs to find his forever home! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Meet Charlie! This partially paralyzed 11-year-old Bishon Frise has a new leash on life - and now he he's ready to find his forever home.

Charlie was dropped off by his former owner at the city pound after he was hit by a car. PAWS Chicago took Charlie into their foster program while he learned to get around using his new set of wheels. Now nothing can stop him and he's ready to find an adoptive home!

PAWS says Charlie would do best with an experience owner who will learn to use his wheelchair and provide a loving, safe environment for him. He loves going for walks, getting scratches and snacking on apples. He gets along well with other dogs, but would do best in a home without young children.

If you're interested in adopting Charlie, you can meet him at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.

For more information about Charlie, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptiondogcute animalsanimal rescueChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police investigate pit bull attack during fight on NYC subway
Kids and bully breeds come together for first dog show
Black rhino undergoes portable CT scan at Brookfield Zoo
WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
Angry customer runs over 7-Eleven clerk
St. Charles police-involved shooting under investigation
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
Chicago introduces new CityKey ID card program
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by retired officer in Bridgeport ID'd
Show More
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
RoboKiller: New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
Subway closing 500 stores in US
More News