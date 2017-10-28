PETS & ANIMALS

PAWS Chicago builds shelters to keep feral cats warm

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers created shelters to keep feral cats in Little Village warm this winter. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Volunteers in Little Village worked ahead of Saturday's falling temperatures to make sure Chicago's feral cats have a place to stay warm.

PAWS Chicago workers used plastic tubs, foam insulation and straw to create the cat shelters, which will keep the cats out of the cold this winter.

"They're literally going to save the lives of some of these outdoor cats this winter," said PAWS Chicago Director of Community Outreach Laurie Maxwell.

Volunteers said that installing the shelters in Saturday's chilly weather served as a reminder of how necessary the work is.

The cats provide a service to the neighborhood, as well - they help to keep Chicago's rat population under control.

"It will definitely make an impact on the health of the outdoor cats, especially keeping them warm as well," said Community Cats Program Coordinator Fatima Rodriguez.

The majority of the cat shelters will be delivered to under-served communities where residents may not have easy access to building supplies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscatswinterchicago proudChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Ala. woman spots massive hog eating grass in front of house
Is your dog licensed? Chicago cracking down on unregistered canines
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
VIDEO: Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 killed in I-57 crash on Far South Side ID'd
Woman fatally shot outside Jewel in Plainfield by ex-husband who then killed himself
Suspected human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 65, found shot in face after crash in Elmhurst
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
Ala. woman spots massive hog eating grass in front of house
Official: 'Stranger Things' actor denied US entry over drugs
Show More
Elderly woman cut by glass after shots fired in Lawndale
Inmate escapes West Virginia jail after disguising himself as a civilian
Police: High pregnant woman goes on joyride in stolen snow plow
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Top Video
Suspected human remains found in duffel bags at Lincoln Park lagoon
3 killed in I-57 crash on Far South Side ID'd
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video