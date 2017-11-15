PETS & ANIMALS

PHOTOS: 40 dogs, 6 cats, 3 birds found living in 1 home

The Houston SPCA says dozens of animals were removed from a filthy home in Waller County. (Houston SPCA)

HOCKLEY, Texas --
Nearly 50 animals were rescued from a home filled with urine, feces and stacks of debris in Hockley, Texas.

The Houston SPCA says 40 dogs, six cats, a parakeet and two quaker parrots were removed from deplorable conditions, with the help of the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

SPCA investigators said the home was so full of debris, crates and newspapers, it was difficult for them to make their way inside the home.

In the end, they were forced to crawl through a window to get to the animals trapped inside the home.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant to the homeowner to search the home. Deputies said the homeowner does not live at the address.

The SPCA says some of the animals have untreated medical issues. The animals were taken back to their facilities for a full examination and treatment, if necessary.

A court hearing for custody of the animals has been set for next Tuesday, deputies said.

