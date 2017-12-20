PETS & ANIMALS

Shedd Aquarium gives guests opportunity to get up close to penguins

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has expanded their holiday hours so that guests can come in and get close up to their penguins. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has expanded their holiday hours so that guests can come in and get close up to their penguins.

Penguin encounters are available every day from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7, according to Shedd Aquarium. Previously, penguin encounters were only available on Friday and Saturdays.

Shedd Aquarium also runs a program called Adopt-a-Penguin, where participants can make a donation and receive an adoption certificate, a photo of the adopted penguin, email updates about the species and a cute animal plush.

And for the first-time ever, you can also purchase Shedd Aquarium gift certificates for friends and family, which can be put toward admission, experiences and more.

For more information visit the Shedd Aquarium's website
