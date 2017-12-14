PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Coyote attacks dog in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A north suburban couple is warning pet owners to keep their dogs close after a coyote attacked their dog.

Boozer, a 15-year-old Cairn Terrier, was in his yard in Northfield Wednesday morning when a coyote ran in and attack. The shocking scene was caught on surveillance camera.

Boozer was bitten several times and was almost carried away.

Barnaby Dinges said his wife Vicky was able to scare the coyote away.

"These pets are part of our family. It's like seeing a kid attacked; you do what you can do. We wanted to share the video of what can happen in just five seconds if you look away," Dinges said.

Boozer was rushed to the vet and was treated for various injuries. He is back now and doing okay.
