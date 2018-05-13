PETS

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in basketball hoop base. Video: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Firefighters in Louisiana rescued a kitten who got stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 of Slidell posted video of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Officials say Firefighter Eric Dupuy found the kitten near the fire station with its head caught in a hole in the base.

Dupuy along with Firefighter Richie Carter saw the kitten was trapped and knew they had to work quickly to keep it from suffocating, officials tell ABC News.

The video shows the kitten struggling to free itself.

Dupuy and Carter worked together to get the kitten out of the hole.

One firefighter cut the base as the other maneuvered the kitten's head around with his fingers so the little feline wouldn't get cut.

After a few moments, the kitten was freed and all three were able to take a photo together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittenscatsrescuefirefightersLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at NYC
Your Perfect Pets
United Airlines announces new restrictions on pet transport following incidents
Your Perfect Pets
Your Perfect Pets
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Perfect Pet
Baby coyotes tagged to track movements, prevent attacks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man charged in hit and run that killed woman picking up granddaughter
Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop
Suburban school bus driver choked boy who spilled food on bus, prosecutors say
Man charged with setting fire to ex-girlfriend's apartment in Mount Prospect
The unshakable bond between Bobby Portis and his mother
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Paris attacker born in Chechnya, was on radicalism database
Montgomery police officer saves choking infant
Show More
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Waffle House shooting hero meets with Parkland survivors
Missing woman, 18, found dead in Chicago Lawn backyard
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
More News