VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food

Police posted video of a thief: a squirrel that swiped a doughnut.

Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the lookout for a squirrel that made off from their parking lot with a doughnut.

In a video posted on the department's Facebook page on Sunday, the squirrel is seen with what appears to be a glazed doughnut clenched in its teeth as it runs through the lot.

The department called it "a straight-up felony" and added "it's rude."



One hungry squirrel wasn't going outside for his next meal, but to the candy aisle.

A squirrel was caught red handed stealing a pack of Peanut M&M's from a store in Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
In the video, the squirrel grabs the candy and runs straight out of the store carrying his loot.
A week earlier at Penn State, a squirrel got caught eating an ice cream cone out of the trash can. Eat your heart out, Pizza Rat: Even squirrels aren't immune to one of life's greatest joys -- eating an ice cream cone on a beautiful sunny day.


And at the Grand Canyon, a parched squirrel casually reached out for a visitor's water bottle and drank every last drop.



A millennial squirrel was also recently spotted in Manhattan noshing on an avocado.
There's a new hungry rodent in town, but this one made a healthier decision than his predecessor, Pizza Rat.
