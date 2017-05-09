BROOKFIELD ZOO

5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Chicago Zoological Society)</span></div>
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Brookfield Zoo has welcomed five new Mexican gray wolf puppies.

Five-year-old Zana gave birth to a litter of five pups on April 22. The zoo participates in "cross-fostering," which is the transfer of young pups from one litter to another litter of a similar age.

In this case, two pups from Zana's litter were placed in a wild pack from New Mexico, and two wild-born puppies were placed in the zoo's pack.

The pups - one female and four males - are expected to emerge from their den in the next few weeks, zoo officials said.
Related Topics:
petsbaby animalsbrookfield zoowild animalsBrookfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brookfield Zoo announces names for Mexican gray wolf puppies
Mexican gray wolf puppies could help save species
Wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo released into wild
PHOTOS: Mexican Gray Wolf puppies
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Twin otter pups born at Brookfield Zoo
First baby reindeer born at Brookfield zoo since 1980
Otter released in forest preserve after chip implanted
Brookfield Zoo hoping sparks fly between pair of polar bears
More brookfield zoo
PETS
Bear smells brownies, tries to break into home
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
Teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
More Pets
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Teen who threw 68-year-old woman into pool arrested
11-year-old girl dies after falling from water ride
Bear smells brownies, tries to break into home
Show More
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Gary toddler's manner of death released
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos