PETS

Alderman: City's shelter animals need help

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Northwest Side alderman is asking for your help to care for animals sheltered by the city's Animal Care and Control.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward) is making it his mission to help provide for these dogs and cats. He said there's a big need for supplies and good homes for adoption.

"There's food needs, there's toy needs, and most importantly rescuer needs. People need to rescue animals to get them out of here. There's just a ton of needs - soap, bleach, blankets. We have all kind of needs here. Every little bit helps," Sposato said.

If you'd like to make a donation or adopt an animal, click here for more information.
Related Topics:
petsanimal newsdogcatspet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Man charged in killing of pet donkey in La Porte County
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Pan Pan, world's oldest male panda, dies at 31
Donald Trump rooster statue takes China by storm
More Pets
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 15, killed in wrong-way Loop crash
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Man fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
Trump takes dig at Rahm Emanuel over Chicago homicides
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
CPD: 5 killed, 41 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
Brazil prison riot leaves at least 60 dead
Man charged in killing of pet donkey in La Porte County
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos