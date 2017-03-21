PETS

Brookfield Zoo hoping sparks fly between pair of polar bears

EMBED </>More News Videos

Love is in the air at Brookfield Zoo...sort of. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Love is in the air at Brookfield Zoo...sort of.

The zoo is hoping their two polar bears, Hudson and Nan, will decide they're meant for each other and that polar bear cubs are on the way within the year.

But, not all romances are perfect from start to finish.

"How do I love thee? I love thee to the depths of the Arctic Ocean to the widths of the frozen tundra to the bottom of my cold, cold heart. I am Hudson, Brookfield Zoo's big male polar bear, and this is Nan, my new girlfriend from the Toledo Zoo. She arrived last month and her assignment is simple. Get together romantically with me."

"They're together successfully. We haven't seen them breed yet, but everything looks positive so far," said mammal curator Amy Roberts.

They are just getting to know each other. Sometimes they like what they see and sometimes they don't. But it's all part of a very important process because polar bears are disappearing in the wild. Climate change is melting sea ice.

So that's why Hudson has to make such a big splash here. Polar bear cubs in zoos are needed to save a species. So far, not a lot of romance and Hudson will just have to shake it off. But behind the scenes, things are looking a little better. Cameras are catching the courtship from all angles.

"Sometimes they'll sleep on top of each other, as they get more and more comfortable...no bear hugs" said Anne Scott, lead keeper of large carnivores.

Nan is 22-years-old and Hudson is only ten but they're still a perfect match. And that's because of Nan's perfect DNA.

"Nan is actually wild born. She was found under someone's deck in Barrow, Alaska when she was about 4 months of age and then raised professionally in zoos at that time," said Scott.

And that's the perfect mix. Wild genes combined with a zoo animal so there's no inbreeding. But first they have to fall into tundra love. They can't just be two bears passing in the night or daytime.
Related Topics:
petspolar bearbrookfield zooBrookfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
That big chicken video isn't fake
Boy meets dog with same skin condition
Blue Buffalo recalls dog food that could sicken pets
4-Star-Chicagoan helps families whose pets have cancer
More Pets
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Undocumented immigrants accused in classmate's alleged rape
Teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
That big chicken video isn't fake
Show More
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods 2 days after crash
Doctor raps to teach seniors about STDs
College student dies after skateboarding accident
Large carry-on electronics banned on flights to US from 8 countries
Chicago man pleads guilty to brokering sale of 77 illegal guns
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Amazon bookstore opens in Chicago
Jesse Jackson Jr. says wife, he have $1.8M in legal debt
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video