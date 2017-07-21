HOT CAR

Dog dies after being left in hot car while woman shopped, police say

Mary R. Smith (Oak Brook Police Department)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman in west suburban Oak Brook was charged Thursday after her dog died from being left in her hot car while she shopped.

Mary R. Smith, 60, of Glenn Ellyn was charged with cruel treatment under the Humane Care of Animals Act and released on an I-bond pending a future court date, Oak Brook police said.

Smith went shopping at the Oakbrook Shopping Center and left her dog inside her white Mercedes. It was about 83 degrees outside at 7:48 p.m. when police responded to the call.

Police said Smith's car windows were closed and foggy and the dog showed obvious signs of distress, like rapid shallow breathing and a lack of response to what was happening outside.

Officers got into the car and transported the dog to the VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital in Downers Grover. The dog was pronounced shortly after it arrived at the hospital, with a core body temperature over 109 degrees.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsanimal abusehot cardogdogsOak Brook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOT CAR
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Boy, 1, dies after being in hot car in Fla.
Woman arrested after dog dies in 113-degree car
Tenn. parents charged in hot car death of 11-month-old
More hot car
PETS
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
South Side dog park's future unclear
California sea lion pups debut at Brookfield Zoo
Burned puppies on mend, await new homes
More Pets
Top Stories
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man could be charged in his death
CPD dispatcher charged with shooting 18-year-old during traffic dispute
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes support payments
Boy dies in hospital after 3 arrested in torture of toddler
Man sentenced for pimping women, underage girl
Pastor charged with prostitution in Texas
Child found dead in Markham fire was black girl younger than 2
Show More
Double Door landlord sues alderman for alleged violation of civil rights
Unidentified woman fatally struck by Metra train in Arlington Heights
Algonquin residents brace for more flooding along Fox River
Missing Burundi robotics teens may have 'self-initiated' vanishing
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos