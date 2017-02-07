The Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago has stopped some pet adoptions due to an outbreak of dog flu.The shelter said it is currently caring for more than 70 sick dogs and will not be adopting out dogs for the next three to four weeks.Dog flu first appeared in Chicago in spring 2015 and has since become an endemic disease in the area. While dog flu cannot be transmitted to humans, it is highly contagious among dogs. Symptoms include a honking cough, runny nose, and fever.The Anti-Cruelty Society remains open for cat adoptions.