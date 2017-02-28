PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth to calf

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, New York. --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!

A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animals
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Beloved hippopotamus brutally slain at zoo
Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo
Watch a cute, rare reptile hatch
15 puppies in need of care and support
More Pets
Top Stories
Tornado watch in effect for Chicago area
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
Websites or apps not working today? Here's why
Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch
Houston shooting: Suspect dead, 2 officers wounded
Show More
Mom killed by carjacking suspects in front of 2 children after hit-and-run
'Hamilton' tickets on sale Tuesday; Chicago run extended 16 weeks
Teen shot, killed by homeowner after girl sneaks him into house
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos