LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Hungry April the Giraffe could go into labor soon

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
April the Giraffe is having her fourth calf, and she's ready to give birth at any moment! Still. After a month of watching.


A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Veterinarians at Animal Adventure Park has been posting daily updates on their Facebook page. On Thursday, April's keepers noticed "significant" changes in the shape of her belly, indicating active labor was near.

"Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined. Perhaps suggesting a new position of calf...we hope for launch sequence!" Animal Adventure Park wrote on Facebook.

The park said April had quite an appetite on Friday after a few days of picking at grain and hay. The park said that other parks have told them that sometimes the mothers will feast just before the birth.

April's fans can even sign up for text alerts on her progress through the park now.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.
Millions are watching a live stream of April the giraffe, who is expected to give birth any day now.


April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!

