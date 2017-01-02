PETS

Man charged in killing of pet donkey in La Porte County

LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
A Michigan man was charged in the death of a 5-year-old pet donkey named Jack in La Porte, Ind., according to the sheriff's office.

Olvydas Abromavieius, 50, of Union Pier, Mich., was charged with both misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic violence/animal cruelty stemming from an incident in the 8500-block of North Wilhelm Road in La Porte.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance and found an intoxicated couple arguing, police said. During the investigation, officials found the donkey bleeding profusely from the head due to a gunshot in the head near the left eye. The donkey died before medical help arrived on the scene, police said.

Abromavieius' blood-alcohol level was .30. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
