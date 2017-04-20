Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A pit bull suffered chemical burns after a visit to a local dog groomer.
Agnes was turned over to Illinois-based non-profit Players for Pits after she developed painful blisters.
Her former owner went to a groomer for treatment of a skin condition. That groomer used a combination of antiseptic and bleach.
"Apparently some holistic practices think this is good for an anti-inflammatory. But what we have found out is if it's mixed incorrectly at all - improper dosages, anything - it actually burns the skin, like bleach normally would," said Stephanie Paluch, Players for Pits.
Agnes will soon be in foster care. She has eight weeks of antibiotic treatment ahead of her and her fur might not ever grow back completely.