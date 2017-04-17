PETS

VIDEO: Spiders create massive web in New Zealand field

Video shows a massive spiderweb created by thousands of spiders fleeing a flood in New Zealand. (WPVI)

NEW ZEALAND --
Video shows a massive spiderweb created by thousands of spiders fleeing a flood in New Zealand.

It happened on Sunday, April 16th in Papamoa, a suburb of Tauranga, which had seen flooding during Cyclone Cook.

Tracey Maris saw the massive web on Sunday, and recorded her experience.

"We were down below the newly made tsunami evacuation mound on our local football field and there was a bright glistening coming from the top of the mound - it looked almost like the hill was sparkling but we were unsure why," said Maris.

"So my 10-year-old daughter and I raced up to look and were shocked to learn it was all spider web. Kind of yuck, but really beautiful at the same time. I was amazed being up on top of the mound seeing how far it stretched for," said Maris.

