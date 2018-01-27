PHOTOS: Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells

EMBED </>More Videos

The intersection of Congress and Wells was blocked for several hours Saturday after a fatal accident involving eight vehicles. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person is dead and 11 others are injured after a large chain-reaction crash Saturday in the South Loop.

The eight-car pileup happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. and blocked the intersection of West Congress Parkway and South Wells.

Witnesses said one of the cars went airborne before landing on its side.

12 people were rushed to area hospitals. 11 others refused treatment.

"I was turning onto Congress from Wells, just made the turn, and I look to the left and all of a sudden there was a rainstorm of parts from an automobile coming at my car with oil and water," said a driver who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. "I didn't know what was happening."

Damaged cars were still scattered around the intersection Saturday night. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentcrashChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
WATCH: Lincoln Park Zoo lion turns 8, makes mincemeat of model animals
Man charged with making false bomb threat in Little Italy incident
Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Residents displaced after fire in Westmont condo building
TCF Bank branch robbed in Elk Grove Village
Show More
Man convicted for trying to kill estranged wife's boyfriend in Aurora
Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK
Suspect in Nevada child's death arrested in Chicago
Memorial held to mark anniversary of unsolved Naperville murder
More News
Top Video
Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Heart and Soul January 27, 2018
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
More Video