Police: 1 shot in Irving Park

Chicago police said a man was shot in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man was shot in the city's Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the 3700-block of North Troy Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to the victim and began firing shots. The man was struck in the torso.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition where he is being treated.

Crime scene tape has blocked off the area around a silver sedan about half a mile away in the 3800-block of Kedzie, but as of 6 p.m. active investigators had left the area.

No one is currently in custody. Area North police are investigating.
