Police: 1 suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout

A suspect is dead and two officers were injured in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night, Aurora police said.Police said the gunfire was exchanged between Special Operations Investigators and "more than one subject" near Galena and LaSalle.Police said one suspect was killed. Police did not say how many other suspects were involved and whether any were in custody.One officer was hit by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries and a second officer was also injured but not hit by gunfire, police said.No further details have been released.