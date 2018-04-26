  • BREAKING NEWS CHOPPER LIVE: Near North Side carjacking, shooting; Inner Lake Shore Drive closed

Police: 2 injured in Near North Side carjackings, shootings; Inner Lake Shore Drive closed

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a carjacking and shooting at Rush Street and Oak Street on the Near North Side. (WLS)

Two people were shot in a series of carjackings on the city's Near North Side, Chicago police said Thursday.

Inner Lake Shore Drive is closed due to police activity related to a shooting near the intersections of North Rush Street and East Oak Street.

Police said several related carjackings took place within the last hour, beginning in the 600-block of West Chicago Avenue. A short time later there was another carjacking at Rush and Oak in which at least one person was shot, police said.

Police said a second victim was allegedly shot by the same suspect in the 1400-block of Inner Lake Shore Drive.

Police stopped a vehicle in that block and took a suspect into custody. Lanes are blocked due to the police activity.

The person wounded in the shooting was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police did not release their condition or any details about the victim.
