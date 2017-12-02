Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home

A car smashed into a South Side home Friday night and police are searching for several people who took off before police arrived.A 2010 Buick Park Avenue was speeding when it lost control and plowed through the front brick wall of the home in the 7700-block of South Champlain Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood at about 10:17 p.m., police said.There were people inside the house at the time. Four men were in the car and witnesses said they ran from the scene.Neighbors said the crash was so loud, it sounded like a bomb was going off. The homeowner said they are lucky to be alive."It could have took somebody's life. That impact could have took plenty of people's life. It knocked doors of the hinges, not just one door, plenty of doors downstairs. Bricks flew across the basement," said Archie Lewis, who lives in the home.No one was injured. None of the four men in the vehicle are in custody.