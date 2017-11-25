4 robbed at gunpoint in 2 separate South Loop robberies, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police are looking for a group of men that robbed three people at gunpoint Saturday morning in the South Loop. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people were robbed at gunpoint Saturday in two separate robberies in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

The latest robbery happened at 5:26 p.m. in the 2100-block of South Indiana Avenue. Two armed men wearing all black pushed a woman down and took her purse before getting in a dark colored SUV and fleeing the scene, police said.

Another robbery happened early Saturday morning. Police said four suspects forced two women and one man to the ground at gunpoint before taking their wallets, cell phones and keys. The victims were not injured and their vehicle was not stolen.

The victims told police they were getting into their car at the intersection of South State Street and East 21st Street when the suspects' SUV bumped the back of their car. That's when the four suspects jumped out of the SUV and pulled out a gun.

The robbers fled in the black SUV. They are not in custody, police said.

These robberies are the most recent in a string of robberies across the South Loop.

Earlier this month, police issued a criminal alert about groups of suspects robbing victims at Michigan and Balbo Drive.

Columbia College also issued an alert about students that were robbed. A man has been charged in those robberies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 dead, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
Police release surveillance images of Green Line robbery suspect
Man pays for layaway orders at NJ Toys 'R Us
Who's the boss come Monday at consumer agency?
Nintendo's SNES Classic back at Best Buy this Saturday
Locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday
Show More
2-unit apartment fire displaces several Summit families
Woman, 24, injured when crash forces car into Glenview bus stop
Strong-arm robbers strike twice in 5 minutes in Rogers Park
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
More News
Top Video
Fox Valley Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
Shop local during Small Business Saturday
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video