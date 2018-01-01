Chicago police said murders across the city decreased more than 15 percent in 2017, but the city has already seen its first murder of 2018.The first homicide of this year involved a victim in a car, which crashed into a fence. Police said it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 3900-block of West Cornelia Avenue. A 51-year-old man was heading southbound on Pulaski in the Avondale neighborhood when his Toyota Camry hit a fence.He was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Police did not have anyone in custody Monday morning.Meanwhile, Chicago police said the city saw a 15.69 percent drop in murders in 2017. A total of 650 people were murdered in 2017, down from 771 in 2016, according to statistics released by police Monday.The city also saw a 21.55 percent drop in the number of shootings in 2017, going from 3550 shootings in 2016 to 2785 shootings in 2017. The number of people shot dropped from 4,349 in 2016 to 3,457 in 2017, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said there's room for encouragement."While we made significant progress this year, we certainly aren't celebrating. There is a still a lot of work ahead of us, but we are headed in the right direction," Johnson said.In 2017 Chicago police added more sworn personnel and it invested in new technology to drive what CPD calls its smart policing strategy. CPD also increased partnerships with the community.But of course, the numbers are still hard to swallow and the department is not celebrating a victory.