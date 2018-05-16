Police: 9 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan

Aurora police said nine people were injured when an ambulance carrying a patient T-boned a minivan Wednesday afternoon.Police said at about 4:10 p.m. the ambulance was driving westbound on Galena with lights and sirens activated when it crashed into a minivan traveling south on West Street.Nine people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said. No further details were available about the victims or their injuries.Police said the intersection of Galena and West will be shut down for approximately four hours for the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.