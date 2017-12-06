  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Police: Baby smothered after toddler brother climbs into crib

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say it appears the infant smothered when his 2-year-old brother climbed in the crib to sleep with him (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A tragic accident killed a 6-month-old baby and his family is in mourning.

Police say somehow the child's older brother got into the infant's crib and the younger boy died. It happened at the Jadestone apartment complex in west Houston.

This is being called an accident by investigators. Firefighters and police were called to the family's home around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the 6-month-old was unresponsive.

Police tell us the boy's father put the 6-month-old in his crib and then put his 2-year-old son into a separate bed. About half an hour later, the father checked on the boys and found both of them in the crib.

The older child apparently climbed in to sleep with his brother. Police say somehow the younger boy was smothered as the two slept.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine exactly how the child died, but at this point, police say this appears to be a tragic accident caused by the older brother.

The medical examiner told us because the child is so young, it could take quite some time to determine the official cause of death.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
baby deathinfant deathsu.s. & worldtoddlerTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
Trump flouts warnings, to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Girl, 5, killed in school bus crash
Show More
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
More News
Top Video
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
New product could help burn patients grown skin
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
More Video