Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents

Chicago police said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon.Police responded to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in the 3000-block of South King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a large fight as classes let out, involving possibly dozens of people.The Chicago Fire Department said one officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. A girl was also injured when she was kicked in the face.Witnesses tried to break up the fight, which was predominantly between 20 to 30 girls, but things spiraled out of control."I thought somebody was going to hit somebody and get going, but then they fought, fought, and they fell on the ground. So I got out of the car to see if I could break it up, you know. But by then it was going like full blast, and then some police cars came and kids started running," said Thomas Deaderick, who tried to intervene.No information has been released about what caused the brawl. Police said officers from three districts responded to the scene. Police have also not released an information about any arrests.