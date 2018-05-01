Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV in California

Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Police were chasing a possibly armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him.

The chase initially began on surface streets at normal speeds in the mid-Wilshire district heading toward the Hollywood area.

The suspect later entered the 101 Freeway and then the 170 heading northbound in the San Fernando Valley.

He then switched over to the northbound 5 heading through Santa Clarita, Castaic and Newhall. He was driving at normal freeway speeds in the 60-70 mph range in moderate traffic on the 5, with some light rain falling.

He continued on the 5, eventually reaching Kern County and authorities there were enlisted to help with the pursuit. He eventually switched to the 99 heading north and went through Bakersfield, exited onto surface streets and then returned to the 99 in the southbound direction.

He got back on the 99 and headed north to Shafter and continued the chase more than four hours after it started.

By around 6 p.m. the RV stopped on a dead-end rural road in Shafter. CHP officers and SWAT teams approached the vehicle and appeared to be attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier in the day by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.

Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV and one or more children were believed to be with him.



Officials say they believe there are possibly two children, ages 11 months and 3 years, in the RV and the suspect is armed with a gun. The mother of the children reported the domestic violence suspect to deputies.

Police believe the suspect is a parolee.
