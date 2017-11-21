Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends with crash in South Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

A police chase ended in a crash Tuesday after a stolen car was spotted on the West Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A police chase ended in a crash in the South Loop after a stolen vehicle was spotted on the West Side Tuesday.

Police attempted to stop the stolen Chrysler at West Polk Street and South St. Louis Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. When the driver did not stop, the officers gave chase down the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash occurred at South Michigan Avenue and East Congress Parkway near Grant Park. Two suspects inside the vehicle attempted to flee but where apprehended by police.

The car was stolen from a 57-year-old woman Sunday as she left church on the far South Side. Police said she was threatened with a gun and dragged from the vehicle, which was parked in a gravel lot near 127th Street and State Street.

According to the victim's daughter, she is unhurt but shaken by the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingstolen carpolice chasecar crashChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 children, 2 adults killed in house fire outside Dixon ID'd
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
Uber says 2016 data breach affects 57 million riders, drivers
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations
Cook County approves budget with 321 layoffs
Fire reported at Wrigleyville restaurant
Girl Scouts: Don't make your daughter hug people this holiday
Show More
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
Security experts offer tips to protect items in storage
'Sweetheart Swindler' charged with rape, kidnapping, police say
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Free Parking in Chicago?
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Judge orders mother who killed disabled daughter back to prison
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
More Video