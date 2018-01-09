Police: Death investigation underway in Downers Grove

A death investigation was underway in unincorporated Downers Grove Tuesday night, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A death investigation was underway in unincorporated Downers Grove Tuesday night, police said.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office was conducting the investigation in the 2100-block of 63rd Street.

A source confirmed that a stabbing happened in the home and a suspect is in custody, the Daily Herald reports.

Neighbors said a woman and her two adult children live in the home.

"To have it be so close to home...it's really freaky," said Faith LaMantia, a neighbor.

No other information was made immediately available.
