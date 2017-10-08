Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home

A home invader was stopped in his tracks after a homeowner shot him several times Saturday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.The incident occurred in the 4500-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at about 10:54 p.m., police said.A man was trying to force his way into the home with a crowbar when the 60-year-old homeowner shot him.The suspect fled in vehicle to a hospital and is in critical condition. Charges are pending against the 44-year-old suspect.The homeowner was not hurt and has a valid FOID card and concealed carry permit.