Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home

Police investigate a home invasion in the 4500-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue Saturday night. (Network Video Productions)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A home invader was stopped in his tracks after a homeowner shot him several times Saturday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 4500-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at about 10:54 p.m., police said.

A man was trying to force his way into the home with a crowbar when the 60-year-old homeowner shot him.

The suspect fled in vehicle to a hospital and is in critical condition. Charges are pending against the 44-year-old suspect.

The homeowner was not hurt and has a valid FOID card and concealed carry permit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionBronzevilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Thousands running in 2017 Chicago Marathon
Cubs lose to Nationals 6-3 in Game 2 of NLDS
Hurricane Nate makes 2nd landfall outside Biloxi, Miss.
Columbus statue in Near West Side park defaced ahead of holiday
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Man charged with weapons violations when guns found in vehicle leaving O'Hare
9 shot since Friday evening, including 500th shooting death this year
Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation
Show More
Investigators increasingly believe Vegas gunman had severe mental illness
Remove the stress through slow cooking
Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at police on South Side
Police: Woman wanted for picking dying man's pockets
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos