Police investigate suspicious package at Ogilvie train station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3482286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspicious package at Ogilvie train station in Chicago sparked an evacuation Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3482201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commuters were being evacuated Wednesday morning at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

No trains are coming in or out of Ogilvie Transportation Center Wednesday morning due to police investigating a suspicious package.The bomb squad was on the scene after unattended luggage was found near the tracks at about 10 a.m.Chicago police are assisting Metra police with the incident at the station, located at 500 W. Madison.Commuters were evacuated, and employees in the 42-floor building were told to shelter in place. Some workers did leave by taking the stairs.Retail shops and many floors of offices are above the train station.Westbound Madison Street at North Canal Street is closed due to the incident.Police are investigating.