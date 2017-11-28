Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Naperville

Police in Naperville are investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Monday.The first robbery took place at the Chase Bank ATM on Hobson Road at Naper Boulevard at about 9 p.m. A man with a gun jumped in front of a car as it began to drive and motioned for it to stop.The robber then entered the vehicle through the read driver's side door and demanded money. He then fled the scene on foot. Police said the male suspect was wearing all dark clothing.The second robbery took place about an hour later on the 3300-block of South Route 59. A pizza delivery driver was robbed by a man with a handgun.The suspect fled the scene on foot to a sedan. That suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, thin build and wearing dark clothing.No one was hurt in either incident. Anyone with information in either robbery is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.