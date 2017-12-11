  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police investigating death in Waukegan Walmart parking lot as homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Waukegan police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a Walmart parking lot Monday evening. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Waukegan police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a Walmart parking lot Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Walmart in the 3900-block of Fountain Square Place around 6 p.m. for a reported hit and run, as well as reports of shots fired. There, they found a person dead on the east side of the parking lot.

"We've canvassed for witnesses, located some witnesses. We're reviewing surveillance footage in the area," said Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles.

Police did not release details of how the victim died. They said the store was busy with shoppers at the time, but the incident was contained to the less-busy northeast side of the parking lot.

Police said the death did not appear to be a random act, and that they do not believe there is a threat to the community, but that the investigation is in its early stages.

"It does appear to us that based on what we've learned at this time, that this was not, and I repeat not, a random incident," Walles said.

No information about any suspects or any vehicle descriptions have been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicide investigationwalmartWaukegan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Band of snow causes spin-outs, crashes
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Police: Woman, 77, dies after dog attack in Alsip
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
Port Authority explosion suspect ID'd in New York City
Ex-inmate sues sheriff after gouging his own eyes out
Singer apologizes for kicking photographer during show
Show More
Woman charged in pregnant North Dakota woman's murder pleads guilty
Chicago aldermen approve $31M settlement for wrongly convicted 'Englewood 4'
'Property Brothers' fans say they were duped by scammers
Death of Grayslake teen shot in head, rescued from fire, ruled homicide
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Band of snow causes spin-outs, crashes
Good Samaritan helps rescue Homewood mayor from icy lake
Get into a festive mood with a holiday lights tour
Oswego District 308 looks at school budget cuts
More Video