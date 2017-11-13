Police investigating at least 3 carjackings in Chicago, attempted carjacking in Cicero

Police are investigating a string of carjackings in Chicago Monday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are investigating at least three carjackings in Chicago and an attempted carjacking in Cicero Monday..

A source told ABC7 that at as many as six carjackings happened overnight, and Chicago police have confirmed three carjackings. Illinois State Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in Cicero.

The latest carjacking occurred near a gas station at Damen Avenue and Augusta Street in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood around 4:45 a.m., police said. Police said three armed male suspects approached the victim and stole his vehicle.

"Coming down Augusta at the stop sign at Wolcott, this car right here they used to block me off, all three of them jump out with guns, two on the driver's side on the passenger (side), told me to get out of the car. I looked at the guns...you can have this damn car," said carjacking victim Steve Thomas.

A few hours earlier at about 2:59 a.m., three male suspects approached a victim and stole his black sedan at gunpoint in the 400-block of North Aberdeen Street.

A few minutes earlier at about 2:50 a.m., three male suspects carjacked a couple in the 2500-block of West Wellington Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported in the carjackings. Police have not said if the carjackings are related and no one is in custody.

In Cicero, Illinois State Police said three armed male suspects were involved in an attempted carjacking at about 6 a.m. in the 5700-block of West 23rd Street in Cicero. Police said the suspects were in a stolen white Dodge Charger with Illinois License plates AM73893.

Carjackings have been a growing problem in Chicago. Back in August, the city formed a special task force to deal with the incidents.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
