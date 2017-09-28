Police looking for man suspected of stealing from Walmart over 30 times

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are looking for a man who stole 55-inch and a 65-inch flat screen TVs from the Walmart on the 2500 block of West 75th Street in Naperville.

According to police, the suspect took the TVs from Walmart on September 9 at approximately 2:43 a.m. He is also suspected in two prior thefts at the same Walmart. Police said he took large flat screen TVs and a HP computers during those thefts, which also occurred at early morning hours.

Authorities also say the suspect has committed the same type of thefts 30 times at various Walmart's throughout Illinois and Indiana over the last year and a half.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities or Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.
