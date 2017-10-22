Police: Man killed after pick-up truck intentionally rammed, dragged 2 blocks

The driver of a red pick-up truck was critically injured after his pick-up was rammed into a tree by another driver Sunday morning. (NVP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old man was killed after police said someone intentionally rammed into his truck in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of a black pick-up truck intentionally rammed a red Ford Ranger pick-up and dragged it about two blocks before it hit a tree and stopped.

The driver of the red pick-up truck was transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the black-pick-up truck fled the scene. No one is in custody.
