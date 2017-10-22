A 21-year-old man was killed after police said someone intentionally rammed into his truck in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday morning.The crash occurred in the 5500-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.Police said the driver of a black pickup truck intentionally rammed a red Ford Ranger pick-up and dragged it about two blocks before it hit a tree and stopped.The driver of the red pickup truck was transported to Stroger Hospital where he later died.The driver of the black-pickup truck fled the scene. No one is in custody.