Police said a man was killed after they fell from a high floor of the Londonhouse hotel in the Loop Monday afternoon.Chicago police said the 44-year-old man was on a high floor at 85 East Wacker Driver when he fell and landed on the sixth floor roof. The fall was fatal.It was not immediately clear what the man was doing on the high floor when he fell. Police said the fall appears to be accidental.No further details have been released.