Man kills self after being shot by police in SE Side barricade situation, police say

Chicago police said a man killed himself after a barricade situation on the Southeast Side Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man killed himself after he barricaded himself in a Southeast Side garage Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The suspect was wounded by police before he killed himself, police said.

Witnesses said calls to 911 brought officers to the 9400-block of South Commercial Boulevard in the Calumet Heights neighborhood just after midnight. They were called to a home there after a 24-year-old man got into a dispute with family members inside that home.

The suspect fired shots outside the house and then moved into the garage, where he barricaded himself. No one was injured by the suspect's shots.

A SWAT team was brought in and the suspect left the garage and went into a grassy area nearby and was confronted by a SWAT officer.

The suspect pointed his hand gun at the officer, who fired and wounded the suspect, police said. The suspect then shot and killed himself, police said.

No one else were injured and the three people inside the home were able to self-evacuate. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on 30-day administrative duty, per department policy.
