Hebron, Indiana, police are looking for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint on Friday afternoon.Police say the man robbed the Smoke Shop at 52 Nichols Street at approximately 12:03 p.m. with a silver handgun, then fled in a white Buick after the robbery.Surveillance video showed him wearing a baseball hat, black-rimmed glass, jeans and a dark-colored jacket with a tan collar.Anyone with information should contact the Hebron Police Department at (219) 996-2727.