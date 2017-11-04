  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Police: Man in custody after using ice cream truck to sexually assault kids in NC

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wanted for using ice cream truck to lure kid. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. --
A man who allegedly used an ice cream truck to lure children in is now in custody, according to police in Durham, North Carolina.

Rahmah turned himself in Friday night and is in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.

A Durham mother said she believes Rahmah used an ice cream truck to target low-income neighborhoods to sexually assault children.

The woman, who we're not identifying to protect her son, lives in Hoover Apartments in Durham. She said on Wednesday her 9-year old son found the courage to tell her what happened to him on October 22.

"The guy in the ice cream truck told him he could get in the van and help him give out ice cream to the kids in the neighborhood," said the woman, repeating her son's account. "He unlocked the door and invited my son on. When he got on, he locked the doors back and told him to go stand in the corner, grabbed him by the shoulders."

She said that's when her son said the man touched him inappropriately. He told the man to stop and said the man gave him a free ice cream and let him go.

Durham police said they believe the driver of that ice cream truck is 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, of Durham.

They said he used a red ice-cream truck to lure not one, but two boys inside to sexually assault them.

Back of the ice cream truck that Durham Police are looking for.



The South Hoover Road assault happened in the 1100-block on October 22 and a second assault happened on October 25, in the 300-block of Junction Road.

The mother of the boy who was assaulted on the 22nd said the ice-cream truck actually came back to the neighborhood this week.

She, her husband and her brother confronted the driver.

"His initial response was 'no I didn't do anything, I didn't do anything'," recalled the mother, "then it went from 'I didn't do anything' to 'I don't know what you're talking about. ' "

Durham police said the ice-cream truck is actually a red Ford van. They said it has numerous pictures of popsicles decorated on the side and back, with NC license plate PCZ-3617.

The mother snapped a picture of the back of the van with the license plate.

Rahmah is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexually assaultchild sex assaultkidnappingdurham policeu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Secret Martin Luther King document included in JFK file release
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Woman charged with stealing nuns' renowned cheesecakes
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Show More
Police: Online rumors of threat to Chicago are not credible
Man fatally shot at Uptown Starbucks had weapon, narcotics, police say
New nonprofit focuses on mental health
NEW VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop man who allegedly raped 2 teen girls
More News
Top Video
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
New nonprofit focuses on mental health
Santa Mike and Friends help the homeless
Weekend Watch: Emanuel's 'reinvention' of City Colleges
More Video