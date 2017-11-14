Police: Man wanted for stealing car with woman, 2 children inside in Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --Wheeling police are looking for a man who is wanted for carjacking and kidnapping a woman and her two children.
Police said Leon Spektor, 38, stole a car from a Walgreens parking lot in Wheeling last Sunday afternoon. The owner of the car had left his wife and children in the car and left it running while he went into the store.
Investigators said Spektor later left the woman and her children in the 4700 block of West Belmont in Chicago. They were not hurt.
Authorities have issued a criminal arrest warrant and charged him with vehicular hijacking, kidnapping and robbery.
Police have asked anyone with information about Spektor to contact authorities.