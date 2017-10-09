  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.

Police: Mayor's son punches her, knocking her to ground

YORK, Pa. --
Authorities say the son of a Pennsylvania mayor punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and kicked her several times in her back, head and face before a bystander intervened.

The York Dispatch reports 30-year-old Brandon Anderson attacked York Mayor Kim Bracey last Saturday at her campaign headquarters. Authorities say he was arrested at the scene and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Bracey released a statement Friday night saying her son is battling an opioid addiction. She said no family is immune from the drug epidemic and "we must do everything in our power to solve it."

The two-term mayor is seeking re-election.

Related Topics:
attacku.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
Man sues MLB, Cubs after going blind from foul ball to eye at Wrigley
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
Show More
Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
Mom of 6 killed in crash after visiting preemie twins in hospital
Dozens of homes destroyed in massive fires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos